GoodRx Holdings (GDRX) Price Target Increased by 10.24% to 3.17

The average one-year price target for GoodRx Holdings (NasdaqGS:GDRX) has been revised to $3.17 / share. This is an increase of 10.24% from the prior estimate of $2.87 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.30% from the latest reported closing price of $2.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in GoodRx Holdings. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 22.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDRX is 0.21%, an increase of 6.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.64% to 131,401K shares. The put/call ratio of GDRX is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Francisco Partners Management holds 60,078K shares representing 57.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,982K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,826K shares , representing an increase of 43.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDRX by 26.01% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,262K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 3,532K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,363K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company.

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