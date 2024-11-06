GoodRx (GDRX) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share, indicating an increase of 50% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $195.35 million, representing an increase of 8.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some GoodRx metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Prescription transactions' will reach $140.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other' stands at $5.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Pharma Manufacturer Solutions' will reach $27.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of +72.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription' should arrive at $21.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Monthly Active Consumers' to reach 6. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.

Analysts expect 'Subscribers' to come in at 701. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 930 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of GoodRx have experienced a change of -15.3% in the past month compared to the +0.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GDRX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

