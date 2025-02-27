GOODRX Earnings Results: $GDRX Reports Quarterly Earnings

GOODRX ($GDRX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, missing estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $198,580,000, missing estimates of $203,790,604 by $-5,210,604.

GOODRX Insider Trading Activity

GOODRX insiders have traded $GDRX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GDRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EQUITY VII, L.P. SPECTRUM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,677 shares for an estimated $83,922.

GOODRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of GOODRX stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

