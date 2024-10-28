GoodRx appoints Iqvia CFO Ronald Bruehlman to board

GoodRx (GDRX) announced the election of Ronald Bruehlman to its board of directors, effective November 8. Bruehlman brings to GoodRx 39 years of finance experience in the healthcare services, industrial and petroleum industries. He currently serves as CFO of Iqvia (IQV).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GDRX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.