News & Insights

Stocks
GDRX

GoodRx announces exclusive cash price for Qsymia

October 29, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

GoodRx (GDRX) announced that Qsymia is available for a low cash price in more than 70,000 retail pharmacy locations nationwide exclusively via GoodRx. This initiative not only propels GoodRx’s momentum in weight loss solutions, but also broadens its portfolio in offering significant savings on brand-name medications, making obesity treatment more accessible and affordable for millions.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GDRX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GDRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.