GoodRx announces exclusive cash price for Qsymia

GoodRx (GDRX) announced that Qsymia is available for a low cash price in more than 70,000 retail pharmacy locations nationwide exclusively via GoodRx. This initiative not only propels GoodRx’s momentum in weight loss solutions, but also broadens its portfolio in offering significant savings on brand-name medications, making obesity treatment more accessible and affordable for millions.

