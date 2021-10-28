Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) closed at $20.84, marking a -0.71% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.98% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 13.98% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GDP as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 4, 2021. In that report, analysts expect GDP to post earnings of $1.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 666.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $45.07 million, up 109.9% from the year-ago period.

GDP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.73 per share and revenue of $167.84 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1676.19% and +68.18%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GDP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GDP currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note GDP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.53, so we one might conclude that GDP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GDP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

