Goodrich (GDP) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation GDP is set to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the independent exploration and production company reported earnings of 64 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents owing to improved gas equivalent production.

Goodrich Petroleum beat bottom-line estimates in two of the prior four quarters and missed the same on the other two occasions, the average negative surprise being 26.4%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share of $1.02 has witnessed zero downward revision and two upward revisions in the past 30 days. The estimated figure suggests an improvement of 666.7% from the prior-year reported number.

The consensus estimate for third-quarter revenues of $45.1 million indicates a 109.9% jump from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Consider

The pricing environment of natural gas was much healthier in the September quarter of this year compared to the year-ago quarter. The improvement was owing to the continuing demand for the commodity for power generation use.

Recovered gas price is likely to have helped Goodrich Petroleum, which has a strong footprint in the prolific Haynesville Shale basin, increase natural gas equivalent production. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total gas equivalent production is pegged at 15.52 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe), suggesting an improvement from 11.5 Bcfe in the prior-year quarter. The company’s third-quarter production guidance of 15.2 Bcfe to 16.1 Bcfe also suggests higher year-over-year production.

Improved gas price and production are likely to have aided the upstream firm’s bottom line.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for Goodrich Petroleum this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -6.56%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Goodrich Petroleum currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

