Markets

Goodman HY Operating Profit Rises; Lifts FY Operating EPS Growth Outlook

February 15, 2023 — 08:23 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Goodman Group reported that its operating profit for the half year ended 31 December 2022 was A$877 million, up 11.5% from the first half of fiscal year 2022. Operating earnings per security was 46.4 cents, up 10.7% from the prior year.

Statutory profit for the latest period was A$1.10 billion.

The company now expects to achieve full year Operating earnings per security growth of 13.5% compared to the previous guidance of 11%.

The distribution for fiscal year 2023 is forecast to remain at 30.0 cents per security.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.