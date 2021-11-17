Goodman Group Sees Higher Levels Of Profitability Across Business

(RTTNews) - Goodman Group (GMG.AX), an Australian integrated commercial and industrial property group that owns, develops and manages real estate, said it expects higher levels of profitability across its business. It forecasts operating earnings per security growth for fiscal year 2022 in excess of 15% on fiscal year 2021.

At the Annual General Meeting, the company's Chairman Stephen Johns said that the support for the Remuneration Report will fall short of the 75% threshold required to avoid a first strike. This is mainly due to differing approaches in the method of valuing the proposed grants to executive directors under the new 10-year plan.

The Chairman stated that the company's board will review the company's remuneration strategy in the new year so that the company can continue to incentivise people to deliver on strategy while also meeting the expectations of securityholders.

