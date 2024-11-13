News & Insights

Stocks

Goodman Group Reports Strong FY24 Financial Results

November 13, 2024 — 08:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Goodman Group (AU:GMG) has released an update.

Goodman Group has reported a robust financial performance for FY24, achieving a 15% increase in operating profit to $2.05 billion and a 14% rise in operating earnings per security. The company has maintained its strategic focus on providing essential infrastructure, including logistics facilities and data centers, which has contributed to its strong market position and a 75% total securityholder return. This success has placed Goodman among the top ten largest companies on the ASX by market capitalization.

For further insights into AU:GMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GMGSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.