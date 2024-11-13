Goodman Group Reports Strong FY24 Financial Results

Goodman Group (AU:GMG) has released an update.

Goodman Group has reported a robust financial performance for FY24, achieving a 15% increase in operating profit to $2.05 billion and a 14% rise in operating earnings per security. The company has maintained its strategic focus on providing essential infrastructure, including logistics facilities and data centers, which has contributed to its strong market position and a 75% total securityholder return. This success has placed Goodman among the top ten largest companies on the ASX by market capitalization.

