Goodman Group lifts earnings growth forecast on strong warehouse demand

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Global property manager Goodman Group GMG.AX upgraded its earnings growth forecast to more than 15% on Tuesday, driven by the booming e-commerce industry and a shortage of warehouse space, sending its shares soaring more than 6%.

Goodman, which is building a mega warehouse for Amazon AMZN.O in Australia, said supply chains disruptions are also driving more companies to secure sites with occupancy rates at more than 98% at the end of September, boosting cash flows.

"High utilisation of space, barriers to entry and limited supply in our markets are underpinning occupancy and cash flow growth in our portfolio, with strong rental growth occurring globally," Chief Executive Officer Greg Goodman said.

With demand set to keep rising for warehouse space, the Australian company now expects earnings per share growth of over 15% in fiscal 2022, up from 10% it guided in August.

Goodman shares led gains on Australia's benchmark index .AXJO, climbing 6.6% in their sharpest rise since April last year to A$23.72 by midday.

The company, with a presence in 14 countries, expects its assets under management to grow to A$70 billion ($52.65 billion) by June 2022, up from A$62 billion at the end of September with around A$12.7 billion of development projects in progress.

($1 = 1.3296 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

