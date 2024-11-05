Goodman Group Leverages Data Center Demand Amid Growth

Goodman Group (AU:GMG) has released an update.

Goodman Group is capitalizing on the growing demand for data centers and logistics, driven by the digital economy’s structural drivers. The company reports strong property fundamentals with a 97.4% occupancy rate and a 4.9% net property income growth across its portfolio. With a $12.8 billion development work in progress and plans for further expansion, Goodman is well-positioned to benefit from ongoing market trends.

For further insights into AU:GMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.