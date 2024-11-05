News & Insights

Stocks

Goodman Group Leverages Data Center Demand Amid Growth

November 05, 2024 — 05:10 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Goodman Group (AU:GMG) has released an update.

Goodman Group is capitalizing on the growing demand for data centers and logistics, driven by the digital economy’s structural drivers. The company reports strong property fundamentals with a 97.4% occupancy rate and a 4.9% net property income growth across its portfolio. With a $12.8 billion development work in progress and plans for further expansion, Goodman is well-positioned to benefit from ongoing market trends.

For further insights into AU:GMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GMGSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.