Goodman Group Issues New Employee Performance Rights

November 15, 2024 — 12:47 am EST

Goodman Group (AU:GMG) has released an update.

Goodman Group has announced the issuance of 1.3 million performance rights under its employee incentive scheme. These securities will remain unquoted on the ASX until transfer restrictions are lifted, offering potential future benefits tied to company performance. This move reflects Goodman Group’s ongoing strategy to align employee interests with long-term shareholder value.

