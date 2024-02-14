News & Insights

Goodman Group HY Operating Profit Rises

February 14, 2024 — 07:57 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Goodman Group (GMG.AX) reported that its operating profit for the half year ended 31 December 2023 was A$1.13 billion, up 29% on the first-half of 2023. Operating earnings per security were 59.2 cents, up 28% on the same period last year.

Statutory loss for the latest period was A$220.1 million.

The company expects to achieve full year operating earnings per security growth of 11% compared to the previous guidance of 9%.

Total assets under management (AUM) were A$79.0 billion, down 2% from 30 June 2023.

The company said it has increased its global solar installations and commitments to 312 MW, on track to meet our 400 MW 2025 target.

