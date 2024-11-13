Goodman Group Highlights Global Market Leadership

Goodman Group (AU:GMG) has released an update.

Goodman Group, a leading global industrial property and digital infrastructure specialist, recently held its Annual General Meetings, showcasing its strong presence in key consumer markets across the globe. As the largest property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, Goodman continues to invest in high-quality, sustainable properties that support the digital economy. The Group’s strategic focus on logistics, distribution centers, and data centers aims to maximize value for both customers and investors.

