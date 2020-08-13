Goodman Group FY20 Operating Profit Up 12.5% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Goodman Group (GMG.AX) reported Thursday that its statutory profit for fiscal 2020 was A$1.50 billion and includes the Group's share of valuation gains, non-cash items and derivative and mark to market movements.

The company's operating profit for the year was A$1.06 billion, up 12.5 percent from the prior year. Operating earnings per share were 57.5 cents, up 11.4 percent from the prior year.

Assets under management or AUM rose 12 percent to A$51.6 billion, while external AUM also increased 12 percent to A$48.0 billion.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, Goodman Group forecast operating profit of A$1.165 billion, up 9.9 percent on the prior year, and operating earnings per share of 62.7 cents per security, up 9 percent on the previous year. The company's forecast for full-year distribution for the coming year is 30 cents per security.

