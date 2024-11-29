Goodman Group Director Increases Stake in Company

Goodman Group (AU:GMG) has released an update.
Goodman Group has announced a significant change in the securities holdings of its director, Vanessa Liu, who acquired 4,600 GMG Stapled Securities through an on-market trade, raising her total holdings to 6,538. This move reflects a strong confidence in the company’s future prospects, potentially influencing investor sentiment.
