Goodman Group Director Increases Stake in Company

Goodman Group has announced a change in the interest of its director, Greg Goodman, who has acquired 630,000 additional GMG Performance Rights, enhancing his direct securities in the company. This adjustment, approved by securityholders, reflects ongoing confidence in Goodman’s leadership and strategic direction.

