Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 24.81

The average one-year price target for Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) has been revised to 24.81 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 23.15 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 29.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.93% from the latest reported closing price of 23.20 / share.

Goodman Group Maintains 1.29% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.29%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 726 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goodman Group. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMG is 0.42%, an increase of 3.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.91% to 168,909K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 19,151K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,821K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMG by 4.19% over the last quarter.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 18,948K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,033K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,002K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMG by 11.40% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 8,183K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,289K shares, representing a decrease of 13.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMG by 66.47% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 8,097K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,060K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMG by 4.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.