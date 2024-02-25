Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Price Target Increased by 18.07% to 30.61

The average one-year price target for Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) has been revised to 30.61 / share. This is an increase of 18.07% from the prior estimate of 25.93 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.03 to a high of 35.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.53% from the latest reported closing price of 28.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 751 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goodman Group. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMG is 0.41%, a decrease of 0.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 171,872K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 18,948K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16,652K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,155K shares, representing a decrease of 9.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMG by 9.25% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,595K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,270K shares, representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMG by 8.47% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 7,993K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,059K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMG by 9.53% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 7,344K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,444K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMG by 89.85% over the last quarter.

