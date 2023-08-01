Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Increased by 5.12% to 0.70

The average one-year price target for Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) has been revised to 0.70 / share. This is an increase of 5.12% from the prior estimate of 0.66 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.66 to a high of 0.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.80% from the latest reported closing price of 0.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goodfood Market. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 75.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOOD is 0.00%, an increase of 68.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.83% to 356K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 356K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares, representing an increase of 7.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOOD by 15.69% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

