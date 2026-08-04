Goodfood Market CEO Selim Bassoul Resigns, Najib Maalouf Named To Succeed

(RTTNews) - Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) announced on Tuesday that Selim Bassoul has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Director, effective August 3, 2026. The company named President and Chief Operating Officer Najib Maalouf as his successor.

Maalouf has been serving as President and COO, since March 2026.

The Board said it expects no changes to strategic priorities or day-to-day operations as a result of the transition, including the ongoing strategic review process.

Goodfood said it remains committed to executing its strategy and continuing to provide customers across Canada with quality, value and convenience.

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