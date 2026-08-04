Markets

Goodfood Market CEO Selim Bassoul Resigns, Najib Maalouf Named To Succeed

August 04, 2026 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) announced on Tuesday that Selim Bassoul has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Director, effective August 3, 2026. The company named President and Chief Operating Officer Najib Maalouf as his successor.

Maalouf has been serving as President and COO, since March 2026.

The Board said it expects no changes to strategic priorities or day-to-day operations as a result of the transition, including the ongoing strategic review process.

Goodfood said it remains committed to executing its strategy and continuing to provide customers across Canada with quality, value and convenience.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.