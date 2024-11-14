News & Insights

Goodfood Acquires Controlling Stake in Genuine Tea

Goodfood Market Corp (TSE:FOOD) has released an update.

Goodfood Market Corp has acquired a controlling interest in Genuine Tea Inc., marking a significant step in its strategy to build a portfolio of leading direct-to-consumer brands. This acquisition is expected to enhance Goodfood’s product offerings and leverage its expertise to accelerate the growth of Genuine Tea. By integrating Genuine Tea’s premium products into its meal kit subscriptions, Goodfood aims to offer added convenience and quality to Canadian consumers.

