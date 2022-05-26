'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta, 67, is dead - media reports
May 26 (Reuters) - Actor Ray Liotta, 67, the star of the 1990 blockbuster crime film "Goodfellas", died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, according to media reports on Thursday.
Liotta was engaged to be married and leaves behind a daughter, Yahoo reported.
He was in the Dominican Republic shooting the film "Dangerous Waters", Deadline reported.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York)
((Barbara.Goldberg@thomsonreuters.com; 646-875-2130; Reuters Messaging: Barbara.Goldberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Fed could cut rates in 2023, 2024 once inflation under control -Bullard
- US STOCKS-Wall St plunges as Snap's bleak forecast sparks selloff
- All Fed officials backed May rate hike, 'most' saw half-point rises in June and July, minutes show
- Former Fox News employee's suit accuses former anchorman of rape