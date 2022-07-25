US Markets

'Goodfellas' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83

Contributor
Shivam Patel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL MCCARTEN

Actor Paul Sorvino, who played the role of gangster Paulie Cicero in classic mob movie "Goodfellas, has died at the age of 83, a spokesperson for the actor said on Monday.

Adds details on career

July 25 (Reuters) - Actor Paul Sorvino, who played the role of gangster Paulie Cicero in classic mob movie "Goodfellas, has died at the age of 83, a spokesperson for the actor said on Monday.

Sorvino, also known for portraying police sergeant Phil Cerretta on TV series "Law & Order," worked in film and television for more than 50 years.

"I am completely devastated. The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken," his wife Dee Dee Sorvino wrote on Twitter.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular