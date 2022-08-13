Goodbye, Bear Market! This 1 Chart Proves We’re In a Bull Market

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Source: Shutterstock

The stock market had a great day yesterday. Actually, stocks had a great week. In fact, they’ve had a great month! Over the last 30 days, the Dow Jones has risen 8%. The S&P 500 has popped 12%, and our favorite growth stocks surged nearly 50% higher!

Those are some pretty big rallies – big enough that some might say the bear market is over.

Indeed, we think that’s actually the case. Sure, there are a lot of naysayers and critics out there who think this is just another bear market rally. Those natural pessimists think we’re going to drop another 20% or 30% from here.

But the data strongly says otherwise.

In fact, just yesterday, the stock market did something that it only does when bear markets end – seriously. This is an indicator with a 100% track record of calling the end of bear markets. And it just happened yesterday.

We don’t like to argue with data, especially data that’s never been wrong before.

So, we’re going to make the bold proclamation that the bear market has ended. And over the next 12 months, we’ll experience an exciting bear-to-bull-market transition that’ll give investors the opportunity to make fortunes!

They just have to buy the right stocks.

Fortunately, we’ve identified one small tech stock that could double or triple over the next year alone in this breakout.

Let’s take a deeper look.

The “50% Retracement” Indicator

Yesterday, the stock market did something it only does at the end of bear markets and the start of new bull markets – a full 50% Fibonacci retracement of recent losses.

Fibonacci retracement levels are horizontal lines derived from the famous Fibonacci sequence. They help traders determine critical support and resistance levels.

In short, traders pick two points on a stock chart (typically, a critical high and low point). And then they calculate the Fibonacci-derived retracement levels between those two points – 23.6%, 38.2%, 61.8%, and 78.6%. The 50% level is thrown in there for good measure, too, even though it’s not technically a Fibonacci number.

In any event, yesterday, the S&P 500 retook its 50% retracement level of 4,231. And it retook it convincingly, closing at 4,280.

That’s critical, because since 1946, there have been 13 bear markets. And they all ended when the S&P 500 cleared its 50% Fib retracement level. In other words, there’s a 100% accurate track record of bear markets ending once the 50% retracement level is reached. We just did that yesterday!

Importantly, fortunes are made when bear markets turn into bull markets – and in a hurry. The average 12-month-forward return in tech stock bull markets is about 40%!

With the 50% retracement level now cleared, it looks like stocks will be off to the races. And there’s one tiny EV stock that we think could soar 2X or 3X in just a few short months.

The Final Word on the End of the Bear Market

Lots of investors think money is made in bull markets.

And that’s true. Money is made in bull markets. But fortunes are made in bear-to-bull-market transitions.

In those periods, investors have the opportunity to score a decade’s worth of returns in a single year. They could see their investments soar 5X, 6X, even 10X in value in 12 months or less.

It’s a once-in-a-decade investment opportunity – and it’s happening right now.

Specifically, we’re just one good day away from technical confirmation of a bear-to-bull-market transition. Once that day arrives, we think stocks could boom. There’s just so much cash on the sidelines waiting to rush into the markets. We believe this technical confirmation could be the exact catalyst big funds need to start putting big money to work. When they do, it’ll create a stock market boom.

All you have to do right now to capitalize on this potential boom is buy the right tech stocks today.

That’s why we’ve spent the past several months scanning the market for the best tech stocks with the biggest upside potential in this bear-to-bull-market transition.

Ultimately, our research led to us to a game-changing stock with enormous upside potential.

What makes this stock so special?

Well, it’s smack dab in the middle of the most promising economic opportunity of our lifetimes. I’m talking about capitalizing on the Space Economy. The opportunities that lie within are about as infinite as space itself. And the stock I’m focused on is the only one that can realistically soar 10X in the next month alone.

Seriously. If successful, this company is just a few weeks away from changing the world. And its stock could really rise by 10X or more in that time.

Find out more about this potential winner – before it takes off.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

