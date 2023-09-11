Goodbody Initiates Coverage of Compass Group (LSE:CPG) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2023, Goodbody initiated coverage of Compass Group (LSE:CPG) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.83% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Compass Group is 2,270.97. The forecasts range from a low of 1,691.75 to a high of $2,730.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.83% from its latest reported closing price of 2,049.00.

The projected annual revenue for Compass Group is 32,010MM, an increase of 7.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

Compass Group Maintains 1.81% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.81%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Group. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPG is 0.76%, an increase of 6.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 363,663K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 38,328K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,090K shares, representing a decrease of 12.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 7.78% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,181K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,165K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 10.66% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,803K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,467K shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 9.37% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 13,055K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,031K shares, representing a decrease of 7.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 32.44% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 10,976K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,325K shares, representing an increase of 15.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 9.43% over the last quarter.

