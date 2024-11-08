News & Insights

Goodbaby International Sees Strong Revenue Growth in 2024

November 08, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Goodbaby International Holdings (HK:1086) has released an update.

Goodbaby International Holdings reported a robust revenue growth of 11.8% for the first nine months of 2024, reaching HK$6,492.5 million, driven primarily by strong performances from its CYBEX and Evenflo brands. The company’s strategic diversification and innovation efforts helped maintain its leadership in the global juvenile industry despite challenges such as declining birth rates and increased logistical costs. However, the revenue from the gb brand declined due to ongoing restructuring efforts in China.

