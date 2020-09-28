Good vs. Bad Advisor Marketing: Tactics to Stop and Start Doing Immediately

Do your marketing tactics strengthen your credibility and amplify your expertise? Or is it possible that your tactics are actually damaging your reputation and costing you time, money, and opportunities?

Financial advisors don’t deliberately use bad marketing tactics. That’s why I’m about to show you the differences between good and bad marketing.

Let’s begin…

What does BAD MARKETING look like?

No clear audience

No clear benefits

No empathy for what ideal audience is going through

No clear story

Inconsistent messaging

Inconsistent execution

No clear marketing mindset or an undefined strategy

Tactics that change without a clear why

Focuses on selling versus educating and building credibility

Focuses on converting leads versus building relationships

No one owns its execution and outcomes

Annoys more people than it attracts and engages

Creates a “sea-of-sameness” name for yourself in your industry

Constantly searching for the next big idea because most of what you touch loses effectiveness quickly or never really worked, or you didn’t stick with it long enough to experience the benefits

Focuses on short-term gains

Focuses on short-term ROI: direct measurable results that don’t account for long-term marketing benefits

Good marketing is good for your business. Good marketing takes time and requires effort and planning. There are no shortcuts. It builds your credibility, most importantly –– the basis for trust.

What does GOOD MARKETING look like?

Clear audience

Clear benefits

Clear story

Empathy for what ideal audience is going through because you researched and know your niche

Consistent messaging

Consistent execution

Clear marketing mindset and a defined strategy

Tactics that evolve in alignment with a clear purpose/outcome/strategy

Focuses on educating and building credibility

Focuses on building relationships

One person/team owns its execution and outcomes

Attracts, engages, and endears people to you

people to you Creates a reputable name for yourself in your industry as a person who brings real value to the relationship

for yourself in your industry as a person who brings real value to the relationship Focuses on building momentum over time and understanding the direct and indirect benefits of good marketing

over time and understanding the direct and indirect benefits of good marketing Understands that keeping a client or inspiring them to refer is often more effective than just focusing on attracting new opportunities

is often more effective than just focusing on attracting new opportunities You are bought into a long-term strategy and you stick with it

and you stick with it You create more value within your niche than other advisors because you are focused; they aren’t

You might be wondering how to jump from good marketing to great marketing. Great marketing can only truly be measured over many years. Great marketing is measured by the momentum it builds year after year. Good marketing done consistently over time keeps getting better and produces more and more results.

Ready to learn more? Tune into our Top Advisor Marketing Podcast for strategies that you can use right away to shift your marketing into the good category.

This article was originally published on topadvisormarketing.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.