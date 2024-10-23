Good Times Restaurants buys Good Times stores in Broomfield, Northglenn

Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Inc. announced that it has acquired the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard locations in Broomfield and Northglenn, Colorado, from a franchisee. The two restaurants were closed for two days for the installation of new digital menu boards at the walk-up window, installation of the brand’s next-generation point-of-sale system and retraining of all the team members. These restaurants have reopened to serve guests with renewed excitement. Ryan Zink, President and CEO, said, “We are thrilled to add two more Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants to our company owned and operated portfolio. We are also proud to have completed the menu board and point of sale initiatives throughout the state of Colorado. We expect the two acquired locations will be remodeled during the next eighteen to twenty-four months as part of our ongoing system refresh. We appreciate the wonderful customers in these great communities and look forward to earning their continued loyalty.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GTIM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.