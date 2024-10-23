News & Insights

Stocks
GTIM

Good Times Restaurants buys Good Times stores in Broomfield, Northglenn

October 23, 2024 — 02:15 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Inc. announced that it has acquired the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard locations in Broomfield and Northglenn, Colorado, from a franchisee. The two restaurants were closed for two days for the installation of new digital menu boards at the walk-up window, installation of the brand’s next-generation point-of-sale system and retraining of all the team members. These restaurants have reopened to serve guests with renewed excitement. Ryan Zink, President and CEO, said, “We are thrilled to add two more Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants to our company owned and operated portfolio. We are also proud to have completed the menu board and point of sale initiatives throughout the state of Colorado. We expect the two acquired locations will be remodeled during the next eighteen to twenty-four months as part of our ongoing system refresh. We appreciate the wonderful customers in these great communities and look forward to earning their continued loyalty.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GTIM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GTIM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.