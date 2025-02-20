Good Supply Launches Monsters 1,000mg THC Resin Vapes Expanding Product Lineup

Tilray Brands introduces Good Supply's Monsters 1,000mg THC Resin Vapes, featuring two new strain pairings for enhanced vaping experiences.

Tilray Brands, Inc. has announced the launch of Good Supply's new THC Resin Vapes under the Monsters product line, featuring two strain pairings: Grape Daddy Kush (Indica) and Super Lemon Guy (Sativa). Each 1.5g cartridge contains 1,000mg of THC, utilizing full-spectrum BHO resin and cannabis terpenes to enhance the vaping experience. The Monsters Vapes are designed for improved airflow with a wider mouthpiece and a custom heating coil for more potent hits. This expansion into the vape category reflects Good Supply's commitment to innovation and quality in the cannabis market, complementing their range of existing vape products. The new vapes are available at select retailers nationwide.

Potential Positives

Expansion of the Good Supply brand into the vape segment with the launch of Monsters 1,000mg THC Resin Vapes, highlighting innovation and product diversification.

Positive consumer reception anticipated due to the successful track record of Good Supply's existing products, specifically the Monsters pre-rolls.

New product features, including strain-specific full spectrum BHO resin and cannabis terpenes, enhance the quality and experience of vaping.

Commitment to sustainability demonstrated through the use of hemp mouthpieces that reduce plastic waste.

Potential Negatives

The introduction of a high-THC product like the 1,000mg THC Resin Vapes could raise regulatory scrutiny and concerns about responsible consumption, potentially impacting public perception and leading to increased oversight.

Expanding into the vape market, which has faced criticism for health concerns and association with youth use, may alienate some consumer segments who are wary of vaping products.

The necessity to continually innovate in a competitive market may indicate underlying vulnerabilities in Tilray's existing product lineup and overall market position.

FAQ

What are the new Good Supply Monsters Vapes?

The new Monsters Vapes are 1.5g carts containing 1,000mg of THC, featuring two strain pairings: Grape Daddy Kush and Super Lemon Guy.

What are the flavor profiles of each strain?

Grape Daddy Kush offers sweet berry and pungent grape flavors, while Super Lemon Guy has citrus and earthy notes with a lemon zest.

How do Monster Vapes enhance the vaping experience?

They feature a custom-designed heating coil and a wider mouthpiece for better airflow, ensuring faster hits and reducing clogging.

Where can I purchase Good Supply Monsters Vapes?

Monsters Vapes are available at select retailers across Canada; check local dispensaries for availability.

What differentiates Good Supply in the cannabis market?

Good Supply is known for its quality, innovation, affordability, and has been recognized as a leading cannabis brand in Canada.

Full Release



TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Tilray Brands, Inc.



company (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of beverage, cannabis and wellness industries, has announced the introduction of Good Supply's latest product innovation:



Monsters 1,000mg THC Resin Vapes



. Building on the success of their popular



1,000mg THC pre-rolls



, the Good Supply Monsters collection is now expanding into the vape category with two strain x strain pairings:



Grape Daddy Kush



and



Super Lemon Guy



.





Monsters Vapes are designed to hit full spectrum heights. Each 1.5g cart is packed with 1000mg of THC, offering a potent and tasty vaping experience with strain-specific full spectrum BHO resin and a second helping of cannabis terpenes for two hard-hitting entourage effects.















Good Supply Monsters Vape Options



:









Grape Daddy Kush (Indica)



: A ghastly indica experience that merges Sweet Berry Kush BHO x Grand Daddy Purps cannabis terpenes, delivering sweet berry and pungent grape flavours, perfect when winding down in the evening.



: A ghastly indica experience that merges Sweet Berry Kush BHO x Grand Daddy Purps cannabis terpenes, delivering sweet berry and pungent grape flavours, perfect when winding down in the evening.





Super Lemon Guy (Sativa)



: A spooky sativa blend of Jean Guy BHO x Super Lemon Haze cannabis terpenes, with lemon, citrus, and earthy notes, ideal when starting the day with a boost or when you are on energetic adventures with friends.









Key Monsters Vape Features



:







1,000mg THC per 1.5g cart.



Brings together 2x entourage effects with full spectrum BHO Resin and cannabis terpenes.



Custom-designed heating coil, crafted with a specialized alloy for faster, harder hits



Wider Mouthpiece: The extra-wide mouthpiece ensures better airflow and is less likely to clog, enhancing the overall vaping experience.







"We’re beyond excited to expand our Monsters line into the vape category," said Michelle Morin, Senior Brand Manager, Good Supply. "Our original Monsters infused pre-rolls have set a high standard for unconventionally impactful products, and with Monsters Vapes, we’re taking the vaping experience to a whole new level. Consumers and fans can expect the same dedication to innovation and quality in our new Monsters vape products for double the entourage effects and flavour."









This introduction of Monsters Vapes represents a strategic expansion into a rapidly growing full-spectrum segment of the cannabis market. This launch underscores Good Supply's dedication to innovation and its ability to meet consumer demand with better quality, hard-hitting products.









In addition to the Monsters Vapes, Good Supply continues to offer an extensive vape product line tailored to different consumer preferences. The newest offerings include



2g 510 Vapes



containing up to 50% THC, 15% CBG, and 15% CBD,



1.2g ‘Twisted’ All-In-One Vapes



featuring 3-in-1 flavours, and the popular



1g 510 Cartridge



vapes. Each product is formulated using double distilled and double filtered THC distillate, complemented by natural flavouring ingredients for a fruity and flavourful experience. The cartridges are designed to be compatible with all 510 standard rechargeable batteries and feature mouthpieces made from hemp material, aligning with Good Supply's commitment to reducing plastic waste.

















Grab 1.5g Monsters Vapes in Grape Daddy Kush and Super Lemon Guy at select retailers and locations nationwide. For more information about Good Supply’s latest products and innovations, follow @goodsupplycannabis.







About Good Supply







Good Supply is one of Canada's leading cannabis brands and has been recognized as #1 in flower, and best-selling pre-rolls, vapes, and concentrates, and has become a favourite among consumers and budtenders. At Good Supply, good is the new great. Rooted in classic strains that punch above their weight, Good Supply delivers consistent, hard-hitting quality at affordable prices. Explore classic cannabis strains, innovative formats, and new flavours – we’re always up for a good time.





To learn more about Good Supply and its latest product launches, visit their



website



.







About Tilray Brands







Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of beverage, cannabis and wellness industries with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.





For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @Tilray.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.







For further information, please contact







Media: news@tilray.com





Investors: investors@tilray.com





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfaed4e6-327e-4076-82d0-b268a0bbe329









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c58ac569-e854-4e63-ad09-167d2e857a6a





