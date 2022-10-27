Good Stocks To Invest In Today? 2 S&P 500 Stocks To Watch

S&P 500 stocks are widely recognized as some of the best investments available. They offer a unique combination of stability and growth potential, making them an attractive choice for both long-term and short-term investors. The S&P 500 is made up of 500 large-cap stocks that are widely considered to be leaders in their respective industries. Notably, this includes companies such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to name a few.

S&P 500 stocks tend to be less volatile than smaller-cap stocks, making them a good choice for investors who are looking for stability. At the same time, S&P 500 stocks have the potential to provide significant growth, making them an ideal choice for long-term investors. Whether you’re looking for stability or growth, S&P 500 stocks offer an attractive option for anyone who is considering investing in the stock market.

S&P 500 Stocks To Watch Right Now

1. Apple (AAPL Stock)

First, we have consumer technology giant Apple Inc. (AAPL). In short, the company designs develops and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. Moreover, Apple’s hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, the iPad tablet computer, the Mac personal computer, the Apple Watch smartwatch, and the Apple TV among others.

AAPL Recent Stock News

Meanwhile, on Thursday afternoon, the company reported its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results. In the report, the company reported Q4 2022 earnings of $1.29 per share, with revenue of $90.1 billion. Meanwhile, Wall Street’s consensus estimates for the quarter were earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $90.0 billion. These revenue figures represent an 8.1% increase versus the same period, a year prior. Furthermore, Apple reported that it estimates Q1 2023 revenue to surpass $134 billion.

Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO commented, “Our record September quarter results continue to demonstrate our ability to execute effectively in spite of a challenging and volatile macroeconomic backdrop. We continued to invest in our long-term growth plans, generated over $24 billion in operating cash flow, and returned over $29 billion to our shareholders during the quarter.“

AAPL Stock Chart

Shares of AAPL stock closed Thursday’s trading session down 3.05% at $144.80. Though, after the earnings report was announced, Apple stock closed Thursday’s after-hours trading session at $145.35 a share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

2. Amazon (AMZN Stock)

Following that, let’s take a look at Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). To begin, Amazon.com Inc is an American multinational technology company that focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence.

AMZN Recent Stock News

Also, on Thursday afternoon, Amazon announced its third-quarter 2022 financial results. Diving in, the company reported Q3 2022 earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $127.1 billion. For context, analysts’ estimates for the quarter were earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $126.4 billion. In addition, Amazon’s revenue reflects a 14.7% increase on a year-over-year basis.

Moreover, Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO commented about the quarter’s performance, “In the past four months, employees across our consumer businesses have worked relentlessly to put together compelling Prime Member Deal Events with our eighth annual Prime Day and the brand new Prime Early Access Sale in early October. The customer response to both events was quite positive, and it’s clear that particularly during these uncertain economic times, customers appreciate Amazon’s continued focus on value and convenience.”

AMZN Stock Chart

On Thursday, shares of Amazon stock closed the day down over 4% at $110.96 a share. After the company released its Q3 2022 financial results, AMZN stock dropped another 12.73% in after-hour trading on Thursday at $96.84 a share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

