Good Stocks To Invest In Now? 3 Consumer Stocks To Watch

The consumer sector, often referred to as the consumer discretionary or staples sector, encompasses companies that produce or sell goods and services directly to everyday people. This sector is closely tied to the overall health of the economy, as it reflects how freely people are spending their money on non-essential items like entertainment, luxury goods, and dining out, or on essential items like food, beverages, and household products. In a booming economy, consumers tend to spend more on discretionary items, while in a downturn, spending might be restricted to only essentials.

Investing in consumer stocks can be both exciting and challenging. Given the direct correlation with consumer spending habits, these stocks can offer investors a pulse on the economy’s health. When people feel confident about their financial future, they’re more likely to spend, driving up revenues for companies in this sector.

However, it’s worth noting that consumer stocks can be volatile, particularly the discretionary ones, as they are sensitive to economic cycles. Proper research and understanding of market trends are crucial for anyone looking to invest in this dynamic segment of the stock market. Taking this into consideration, here are three consumer stocks to check out in the stock market today.

Consumer Stocks To Invest In [Or Avoid] Today

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD Stock)

To begin, McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is a global leader in the fast-food industry, operating thousands of restaurants in numerous countries. Recognized by its iconic golden arches, the company offers a menu that includes favorites like the Big Mac, Happy Meals, and various breakfast items.

In July, McDonald’s reported better-than-expected Q2 2023 financial results. Getting straight into it, McDonald’s notched in earnings per share of $3.17 on revenue of $6.50 billion for the second quarter of 2023. For context, this is versus Wall Street’s consensus estimates which were earnings of $2.77 per share with revenue estimates of $6.23 billion. Additionally, revenue increased by 13.62% in comparison to the same period, the previous year.

In the last six months of trading, shares of MCD stock are up 3.28%. Meanwhile, during Monday morning’s trading session, McDonald’s stock opened up modestly by 0.52% at $279.68 a share.

Walmart (WMT Stock)

Next, Walmart Inc. (WMT) stands as one of the world’s largest retail chains. The company has an extensive network of stores and supercenters offering a vast array of products at competitive prices.

Just last month, Walmart announced a beat for its most recent quarterly financial results. In detail, the retail giant posted Q2 2024 earnings of $1.84 per share, with revenue of $161.63 billion. This is compared to analysts’ consensus estimates for the quarter which were earnings of $1.69 per share, along with revenue estimates of $159.51 billion. Moreover, revenue grew by 5.74% versus the same period, the previous year.

Looking at the last six months of trading, shares of Walmart stock have surged by 16.78%. While, during Monday morning’s trading session, shares of WMT stock opened flat on the day so far trading at $164.63 a share.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST Stock)

Last but not least, Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) operates membership warehouses, offering its members discounted prices on a limited selection of branded products. The company is known for its bulk products and unique finds.

Late last month, Costco Wholesale Corporation announced its sales results for August 2023. The company revealed net sales of $18.42 billion for the month, marking a 5.0 percent increase from the $17.55 billion recorded in the same period the previous year. Additionally, for the majority of its fiscal year, spanning 52 weeks out of 53 and ending on August 27, 2023, Costco reported net sales of $232.95 billion, up by 4.6 percent from the $222.70 billion in the corresponding timeframe of the prior year.

In the last six months of trading action, Costco stock is trading higher by 14.49%. Moreover, during Monday morning’s trading session, shares of COST stock opened slightly higher by 0.64%, trading at $559.90 per share.

