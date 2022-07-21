Good Stocks To Invest In July 2022? 3 Undervalued Stocks In Focus

Should Investors Be Watching These Top Undervalued Stocks Now?

When it comes to investing in the stock market, there are a number of different strategies that investors can use. One strategy is to buy undervalued stocks. These are stocks that are trading at a price that is lower than their intrinsic value. In other words, they are stocks that are worth more than what the market is currently valuing them at. There are a number of reasons why a stock may be undervalued. It could be that the company is going through a short-term setback, or that its earnings have been volatile in recent quarters. Whatever the reason, undervalued stocks can offer investors an opportunity to buy shares at a discount and then sell them later for a profit.

Of course, finding undervalued stocks is no easy task, and it takes a lot of research to find companies that are truly undervalued by the market. However, patient investors who are willing to do their homework can potentially reap substantial rewards by investing in undervalued stocks. With that being said, let’s dive into three top undervalued stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Best Undervalued Stocks To Watch Right Now

Meta Platforms

Meta, previously Facebook, Inc., builds technologies that help people find communities and grow businesses. The company’s products enable people to connect and share with friends and family. In detail, Meta operates through two segments, Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL). FoA includes platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and others. While, RL includes augmented and virtual reality-related consumer hardware, software, and content. With the metaverse at the core of it all, investors seem to be keeping a close eye on META stock.

Earlier this month, Instagram announced a new way for content creators to connect with their subscribers. This entails subscriber chats, new ways to share permanent, exclusive content, and an exclusive tab on their profile. Users can now create subscriber chats of up to 30 people and talk about their hobbies. Shares of META stock are down over 45% on the year making it a potential opportunity to buy at a discount. Also, the company’s second-quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. All in all, would you say that META stock is still a top undervalued stock to watch now?

Walt Disney Company

Next up, we have the global entertainment company, Walt Disney. The company operates in two areas, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products are the company’s segments (DPEP). On one side, the DMED segment includes the Company’s global production and distribution of film and episodic television programs. On the other side, the DPEP area of Disney’s business consists of the selling of theme park admissions. The segment also includes the sale of food, beverage, and merchandise at its theme parks and resorts.

In its DPEP segment, Walt Disney has been launching new rides in 2022 to compete with its rival, Universal Studios. Today, the company is preparing to open a new ride at the Magic Kingdom in Orlando. The successful ride at Shanghai China Park, known as The Tron Lightcycle Power Run, has inspired this new ride. The ride pays homage to the original 1982 Tron film and its sequel, Tron: Legacy, and is partly enclosed giving guests the feeling of riding through the grid.

Moving along, Thor: Love and Thunder is the 29th feature film produced by Marvel Studios since it was purchased by Disney in 2009. The movie has solidified another blockbuster performance for Marvel Studios. Additionally, it is the third-highest domestic opening-weekend gross since theaters reopened following the pandemic.

The company will report fiscal third-quarter 2022 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. With such momentum, is DIS stock a buy right now?

Amazon.com Inc.

Last but not least, let’s check out the top tech stock Amazon. This e-commerce giant may be a go-to for investors among the recent downturn in tech stocks. Unlike most companies in the tech space, the company also holds an industry-leading cloud computing division in its portfolio. Accordingly, investors looking to diversify their own portfolios could watch AMZN stock which has exposure to several industries. With that, Amazon’s consumer-focused offerings should not be ignored yet.

All in all, this would be the case following the company’s latest announcement from the company. On Thursday, Amazon announced customers across the U.S. will start to see custom electric delivery vehicles from Rivian (NYSE: RIVN) delivering their Amazon packages, with the electric vehicles launching in major cities throughout the U.S. such as; Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, and St. Louis, among others.

This launch is the start of what is expected to be thousands of Amazon’s custom electric delivery vehicles in more than 100 cities by the end of this year. While aiming for 100,000 across the United States by 2030. Now, would you consider adding AMZN stock to your watchlist right now?

