Good Stocks To Buy Right Now? 5 Semiconductor Stocks For Your Watchlist

The semiconductor industry is among the most discussed sectors over the past few years. For various reasons, there has been a shortage of semiconductor chips and its impact should not be understated. Thus, investors in the stock market are always showing great interest in semiconductor stocks. Last week, Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) announced its first-quarter earnings. The company’s quarterly revenue grew by 36% to $17.57 billion on the back of strong demand from car and smartphone manufacturers.

Moving forward, Taiwan Semiconductor expects its capacity to remain tight until the end of the year. It appears that the global crunch has kept its order books full and this has also led the chipmaker to charge premium prices. Meanwhile, Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) recently announced that it has more than doubled its year-over-year growth in cloud data center Ethernet switch port shipments. The company has shipped more than 3 million 400G switch ports and this is a testament to its strong growth in cloud networking. In conclusion, the demand for semiconductor chips is still strong. With that said, here are some of the top semiconductor stocks to check out in the stock market today.

Semiconductor Stocks To Watch Right Now

Advanced Micro Devices

First, we have one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). The company specializes in desktop and notebook microprocessors, accelerated processing units, chipsets, and discrete graphics processing units (GPUs). For AMD, innovation is the name of the game. The company aims to maximize the potential of modern computing while utilizing semiconductor innovations to transform the lives of billions around the world.

With that said, AMD started the month of April by announcing the acquisition of Pensando. The deal is worth approximately $1.9 billion before working capital and other adjustments. The addition of Pensando will provide a leading distributed services platform to AMD’s high-performance CPU, GPU, FPGA, and adaptive SoC portfolio. Not to mention, it will also expand the company’s ability to offer leadership solutions for its cloud, enterprise, and edge customers. Keeping this in consideration, is AMD stock a buy right now?

Analog Devices

Another top semiconductor company today is Analog Devices. Put simply, it designs, manufactures, tests, and markets a portfolio of semiconductor solutions. This includes integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing technologies. In today’s tech-driven world, Analog prides itself on creating unmatched technologies and solutions for its customers in various industries such as automation, health care, and communications. So, it is understandable why ADI stock is often on the radar of many investors.

Late in March, Analog announced its Wireless Battery Management System has been certified to the highest standard of automotive cybersecurity engineering and management. This makes it the first automotive system to receive certification for ISO/SAE 21434 from TÜV NORD Mobilität. For those unaware, this is the new standard for cybersecurity risk management throughout the lifecycle of the vehicle from concept, product development, and production, to operation, maintenance, and decommissioning of electrical and electronic systems. With that in mind, would you consider ADI stock a viable investment?

Intel

Intel should be no stranger to most in the technological space. It is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world. Intel is known for being a developer of the x86 series of microprocessors that are found in most personal computers (PCs). This would include the likes of your everyday laptops from computer manufacturers such as Dell (NYSE: DELL) and HP (NYSE: HPQ). Investors should note that the company recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.365 per share on its common stock.

Furthermore, the company and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) also announced a partnership earlier this month. Both companies will leverage their expertise in technology and communications to bring together innovative 5G-capable solutions for the U.S. Allied Defense Systems. Hence, enabling faster and more decisive actions for 21st-century security. Intel’s 5G solutions will be integrated into Lockheed’s 5G MIL Hybrid Base Station. So, it will act as a multi-network gateway for communications between military personnel and platforms such as satellites and aircraft. Given these exciting developments, would you be adding INTC stock to your portfolio?

Qualcomm

Following that, we will be looking at Qualcomm. For the uninitiated, this is a company that engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry. Today, its technology enables the mobile ecosystem and is found in every 3G, 4G, and 5G smartphone. This comes as the company holds major patents in the 5G industry. It also sees 5G as a platform for innovations for this decade and beyond. For these reasons, it should not be surprising that investors are constantly on the lookout for new developments pertaining to Qualcomm.

Not long ago, Qualcomm announced the completion of its acquisition of Arriver from SSW Partners. This acquisition will enhance the company’s ability to deliver open, fully integrated, and competitive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) solutions. Arriver’s Computer Vision, Drive Policy, and Driver Assistance assets will then be incorporated into Qualcomm’s leading Snapdragon Ride™ Platform portfolio. Therefore, putting Qualcomm in a better position to power the future of autonomous driving. With that said, is QCOM stock a top semiconductor stock to buy today?

Broadcom

To sum up the list, we have the tech company, Broadcom. It operates through two segments, semiconductor solutions, and infrastructure software. The company’s semiconductor solutions segment provides solutions for managing the movement of data in data centers, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications. Additionally, it also provides a variety of radiofrequency semiconductor devices and wireless connectivity solutions for the wireless market. AVGO stock has risen more than 25% over the past year.

Last week, Broadcom announced the sample availability of its end-to-end chipset solutions for the Wi-Fi 7 ecosystem. This includes Wi-Fi routers, residential gateways, enterprise access points, and client devices. On a sense of scale, this new ecosystem can provide more than double the speed of Wi-Fi 6 and 6E solutions that are on the market today. Also, it delivers reliable low-latency communications with an extended range. Overall, the Wi-Fi 7 will likely be the most powerful Wi-Fi standard up to date. All things considered, do you believe AVGO stock will have more room to run?

