Good Stocks To Buy Right Now? 4 Vaccine Stocks To Check Out

Vaccine stocks have been making waves in the stock market over the past two years. As the world adapts to the new normal, vaccine stocks have seen some correction this year. However, the new Omicron variant has reminded us again that the threat is not over. The number of cases around the world is rising again and this has brought the limelight back to the pharmaceutical companies that are responsible for developing coronavirus vaccines. Fortunately, a new study from Denmark has found that boosters of mRNA origin significantly increase protection against the Omicron variant. Moderna and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) are among the companies developing mRNA vaccines.

Besides that, there is also new phase 3 data from Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) that claims Veklury (remdesivir) is effective at reducing the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization. The data published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that there was an 87% risk reduction of COVID-19 related hospitalization or all-cause death by day 28 compared to placebo. In light of this, Gilead said that it has submitted the data to the FDA for authorization of early-stage treatment. Considering these advancements, vaccine stocks appear to be interesting prospects right now. So, here is a list of some of the top vaccine stocks in the stock market today.

Best Vaccine Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Right Now

Pfizer

First, we have the research-based global biopharmaceutical company, Pfizer. In detail, the company engages in the discovery, development, sales, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. With the increasing concern of the Omicron variant, PFE stock appears to be gaining attention lately. In fact, the stock has risen over 15% just within the past month.

Yesterday, the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the emergency use of PAXLOVID™ for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in patients who are 12 years of age and older. The oral drug can be used for patients who tested positive, and patients who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19. Yet again, this development is a testament to the company’s ability to rise to the occasion whenever the world needs it most.

This new therapy significantly reduces hospitalizations and death. Furthermore, it can be taken at home and this would change the way we could treat the viral infection in the future. Thus, it would hopefully help reduce the burden on health care centers and hospital systems. Well, the company claims that it is now ready to begin delivery in the U.S. immediately into the hands of appropriate patients as quickly as possible. Given the current circumstances, would you be buying PFE stock now?

Moderna

Following that, we have one of the pioneers in the coronavirus vaccine scene, Moderna. The company focuses on creating transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). In fact, it has created modalities including prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and cancer vaccines, to list a few.

On Monday, the biotech company announced a preliminary neutralizing antibody data against the Omicron variant. The company’s booster candidates at 50 µg increase neutralizing antibody levels against the variant by approximately 37-fold. Meanwhile, if a 100 µg dose is used, it will increase antibody levels by approximately 83-fold compared to pre-boost levels. The data would surely give a sense of reassurance to the general public as the variant has become more prevalent in many regions around the world.

On top of that, Moderna also announced an agreement with the Australian Government last week. Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate to build a state-of-the-art mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Victoria, Australia. This would build the foundation to support Australia with direct access to rapid pandemic response capabilities while providing access to Moderna’s vaccines in development for respiratory viruses. Overall, there have been plenty of exciting developments coming out from the company. With that in mind, would you consider MRNA stock a top vaccine stock to buy?

AstraZeneca

Another top vaccine company that should not be overlooked is AstraZeneca. The company primarily focuses on three main therapy areas, Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease, and Respiratory. It is also selectively active in the areas of autoimmunity, neuroscience, and infection. Similar to other vaccine companies, AstraZeneca plays a vital role in providing coronavirus vaccines around the globe.

Earlier this month, AstraZeneca and Samsung Biologics announced that they will continue their strategic biopharmaceutical manufacturing collaboration. Samsung will manufacture AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 long-acting antibody combination, AZD7442, and will start to manufacture a cancer immunotherapy product next year. So, the AZD7442 can potentially complement national vaccination programs by supporting those who are at increased risk of inadequate response to a COVID-19 vaccine. This includes patients who are immunocompromised, oncology patients, and many more.

Not to mention, there has also been new preclinical data pertaining to the company’s EVUSHELD, a long-acting antibody combination for the prevention of COVID-19. It appears that EVUSHELD retained its neutralizing activity against the new Omicron variant. Considering all these, would you be keeping an eye on AZN stock?

Novavax

Novavax is a clinical-stage vaccine company. For those unaware, it specializes in recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. By leveraging its recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology, it produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and newly emerging diseases. NVAX stock has climbed more than 60% thus far this year.

It appears that early data suggest that the company’s coronavirus vaccine is effective in generating an immune response against the Omicron variant. Novavax’s two-dose vaccine was authorized for use this week by European Union regulators and the World Health Organization (WHO). The world would surely welcome this new development as the U.S. drugmaker can now contribute to combating the new variant.

Furthermore, Novavax also claims that an additional booster dose would increase people’s immune response to Omicron. An ongoing Phase 2 study for the company’s coronavirus vaccine shows that a third dose at six months from the second dose would increase anti-spike antibody levels against Omicron by 73.5 fold. Given the positive progress, would you add NVAX stock to your portfolio?

