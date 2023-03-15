Good Stocks To Buy Right Now? 3 Dow 30 Stocks To Know

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), commonly referred to as the Dow, is one of the oldest and most widely followed stock market indices in the world. It is composed of 30 large-cap companies that are considered leaders in their respective industries and represent a cross-section of the American economy.

The Dow 30 Stocks are the 30 companies that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average. These companies are some of the most recognizable and influential corporations in the world, including technology giants such as Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), financial institutions like Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), and consumer goods companies such as Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG).

Investing in Dow 30 Stocks can be an attractive option for many investors. This is because they are well-established, financially sound companies with a long track record of success. However, it is important to remember that past performance is not a guarantee of future results. As well as investing in the stock market always carries some level of risk. It is essential to do your research and diversify your portfolio to minimize risk and maximize potential returns. If this has you keen on investing in dow 30 stocks, here are three stocks to check out in the stock market today.

Dow 30 Stocks To Watch Right Now

McDonald’s Corp (MCD Stock)

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is a globally renowned fast-food company, offering investors exposure to the ever-growing quick-service restaurant industry with its iconic menu items and vast franchise network.

At the end of January, Mcdonald’s reported a beat for its most recent 4th quarter 2022 financial results. In detail, the company announced Q4 2022 earnings of $2.59 per share versus analysts’ estimates of $2.46 per share. Additionally, MCD also notched in revenue of $5.9 billion, which came in over consensus estimates which were $5.6 billion for the quarter.

Moreover, year-to-date shares of MCD stock are trading modestly lower so far by 0.50%. While, during Wednesday morning’s trading session, McDonald’s stock is trading down by 1.07% on the day so far at $263.00 a share.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD Stock)

Next, The Home Depot Inc. (HD) is the largest home improvement retailer in the United States. The company provides exposure to the home construction, renovation, and do-it-yourself markets.

Just last month, Home Depot announced better-than-expected Q4 2022 financial results. Diving in, HD posted Q4 2022 earnings per share of $3.30, along with revenue of $35.8 billion. This is in comparison to Wall Street’s consensus estimates which were earnings of $3.26 per share, and revenue estimates of $36.0 billion. Though, the company did guide lower in its report. Specifically, Home Depot said it now estimates the fiscal year 2024 earnings of approximately $15.86 per share, with revenue estimates of $157.40 billion.

Continuing on, during Wednesday morning’s trading session, shares of HD stock opened flat on the day so far, trading at $285.61 per share.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT Stock)

Finally, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a dominant technology giant with a diverse range of products and services. This includes its flagship Windows operating system, Office productivity suite, and Azure cloud computing platform.

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced a new lead independent director and quarterly dividend. Diving in, the company appointed Sandra. E. Peterson, who is an operating Partner at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, as its lead independent director. Also, Microsoft reported that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share. Specifically, the dividend is payable to shareholders on June 8, 2023, and to those on record on May 18, 2023.

Year-to-date, Microsoft stock has increased by 10.03% so far. While, on Wednesday morning, shares of MSFT stock are trading slightly higher off the open by 0.96% at $263.29 a share.

