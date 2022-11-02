Good Stocks To Buy Right Now? 3 Consumer Stocks To Watch Today

Consumer stocks are a type of stock that represents ownership in a company that sells goods or services to individuals. These companies can be engaged in a wide variety of businesses, from retail and food service to transportation and media. Consumer stocks tend to be very sensitive to changes in economic conditions, as consumers are often among the first to cut back on spending when the economy weakens.

As a result, these stocks can be volatile, but they can also offer substantial opportunities for growth during periods of economic expansion. For investors looking for exposure to the consumer sector, here are three companies to watch for your November 2022 stock market watchlist.

Consumer Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Right Now

1. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST Stock)

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), Costco for short, is a membership-only warehouse club that provides a wide variety of merchandise, including food, electronics, and home and garden supplies. For a sense of scale, Costco currently operates 839 warehouses, including 578 in the United States and Puerto Rico.

COST Recent Stock News

Just last month, the company announced that its Board of Directors have declared a quarterly cash dividend per common stock of $0.90 per share. Also in October, COST reported its September sales figures. Specifically, in September Costco, reported net sales of $21.46 billion. This represents a 10.1% increase on a year-over-year basis from $19.50 million.

COST Stock Chart

In the last month of trading activity, shares of Costco stock have recovered 3.14%. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, COST stock is trading down 1.45% at $492.53 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] 3 Agriculture Stocks To Watch In November 2022

2. Walmart (WMT Stock)

Next, Walmart Inc. (WMT) is an American multinational retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores. For a sense of scale, every week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 Walmart retail stores and a number of eCommerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries.

WMT Recent Stock News

In October, Walmart announced the launch of its new platform focused on attracting more content creators. Diving in, the platform is called Walmart Creator, and it’s essentially an all-inclusive portal that helps content creators monetize shoppable products from the company.

William White, Chief Marketing Officer, Walmart U.S, commented, “We know our customers are inspired by the content and stories they see from their favorite influencers in their social feeds every day. This next step in our strategy will help fuel inspiration for our customers by connecting their favorite creators directly with our brand and the brands they love at Walmart.“

WMT Stock Chart

Aside from that, in the last month of trading, Walmart stock has gained 6.71%. While, during Wednesday’s mid-morning trading session, shares of WMT stock are down modestly 0.18%, currently trading at $141.28 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] 3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Today

3. Home Depot (HD Stock)

Topping off the list, Home Depot (HD) is one of the leading home improvement stores in the United States. In addition, the company offers a wide range of products, including lumber, plumbing supplies, electrical supplies, and tools. Home Depot also offers a variety of services, such as installation and repair services.

HD Recent Stock News

In recent news, Home Depot announced that it will host its Q3 2022earnings conference callon Tuesday, November 15, 2022. During the call, the company’s management team will go over HD’s 3rd Quarter 2022 financial and operating results. To briefly recap the previous quarter’s performance. In Q2 2022, Home Depot reported earnings of $5.05 per share, with revenue of $43.8 billion.

HD Stock Chart

Over the last month of trading activity, Home Depot stock has rebounded 4.63%. Moreover, during Wednesday’s mid-morning trading, shares of HD stock are slightly green up by 0.18%, trading at $296.59 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.