Good Stocks To Buy Right Now? 2 Dow Jones Stocks To Know

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), colloquially known as the Dow, is a widely followed stock market index in the United States, representing 30 of the largest and most influential blue-chip companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the NASDAQ. Moreover, the Dow serves as a benchmark for investors to gauge the overall health and performance of the US stock market. Comprised of companies from various sectors such as technology, finance, healthcare, and consumer goods, the index is price-weighted, meaning that stocks with higher share prices have a more significant impact on the index’s movements.

Dow Jones stocks are the 30 constituent companies that make up the DJIA. These stocks are considered to be the leaders and bellwethers in their respective industries, often exhibiting strong financial performance, stability, and solid dividend payouts. Due to their size and impact on the market, Dow Jones stocks have the potential to drive market trends and sentiment.

Investors who seek exposure to the overall US market often look to invest in Dow Jones stocks or index-tracking funds like ETFs, which mimic the performance of the DJIA. It is essential to note that the index’s composition can change over time, as companies may be removed or added based on various criteria, such as market capitalization and sector representation. All in all, let’s look at two dow jones stocks to check out in the stock market now.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG Stock)

First up, The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) is a multinational consumer goods company with a diverse portfolio of products, including personal care, beauty, healthcare, and household items. With well-known brands such as Tide, Gillette, and Pampers under its umbrella.

In recent news, today, Friday PG reported its third quarter 2023 financial results. In detail, the company notched in Q3 2023 earnings of $1.37 per share, with revenue of $20.1 billion. This came in better than analysts’ consensus estimates which were earnings of $1.32 per share along with revenue estimates of $19.3 billion.

Following this release of these results, shares of PG stock are trading higher on Friday by 3.84% so far. PG stock is currently trading at $156.77 per share.

American Express (AXP Stock)

Second, American Express Company (AXP) is a global financial services corporation that offers a range of products and services, including credit cards, charge cards, and travel-related services.

Meanwhile, on Thursday of this week, American Express also reported its latest quarterly earnings. Specifically, the company reported its Q1 2023 financial results. Diving in, American Express notched in Q1 2023 earnings of $2.40 per share, along with revenue of $14.3 billion. This did come in under consensus estimates which were earnings per share of $2.64 and revenue of $14.0 billion. However, AXP also reported that revenue grew by 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

YTD, shares of AXP stock have moved higher by 11.49% so far. Meanwhile, on Friday, American Express’s stock is trading green on the day by 0.45% at $164.17 a share.

