Good Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Enterprise Software Stocks In Focus

4 Trending Enterprise Software Stocks To Watch This Week

You can’t deny that the software industry has and continues to boom throughout the current pandemic. In particular, enterprise software stocks are becoming an increasingly prominent part of the stock market today. Overall, this is understandable given the current state of the world. As coronavirus variants continue to wreak havoc across parts of the globe, companies are, unsurprisingly, worried. Because of this, some of the biggest firms in the stock market are extending their work from home orders. As of yesterday, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is pushing its return to office plans back to February.

Accordingly, all this could see demand for the top enterprise software providers grow. Even now, companies like Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) seem to be kicking into high gear. In its latest quarterly report yesterday, the cybersecurity firm posted solid figures across the board. Notably, the company posted an earnings per share of $1.64, beating estimates of $1.57. According to Palo Alto Networks, its Prima Secure Access Service Edge offerings, that protect operational networks, continue to drive growth. Similarly, Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) posted an earnings beat in its quarterly earnings call yesterday. By and large, things seem to be heating up in the enterprise software space now. Should work from home trends persist, investors may want to note these top enterprise software stocks now.

Top Enterprise Software Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] In November 2021

Alphabet Inc.

First up, we have Alphabet, a multinational technology company that specializes in online advertising technologies, software, hardware, and cloud computing. Its products are used by billions of people all over the world. Notably, its software products include its work and productivity software Google Docs and Google Sheets, email service Gmail. The company also leads the development of the Android mobile operating system and its core search engine Google Search. GOOGL stock is up by over 70% in the past year alone. Recently, the company announced that it will be teaming up with neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) startup, Cohere on a multiyear partnership.

Cohere is an early-stage startup that is building a natural language processing platform to make it easier for developers to build natural language processing models into applications. The partnership will see Google Cloud’s advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning infrastructure powering Cohere’s platform. Through this partnership, they will allow companies of all sizes to build products and services upon Cohere’s NLP models. This would ultimately make it easier and more cost-effective for organizations to utilize AI with powerful NLP services. All things considered, is GOOGL stock worth adding to your portfolio for these reasons?

Adobe Inc.

Adobe is one of the most diversified software companies in the world, as its products and services allow everyone to design and deliver exceptional digital experiences. Furthermore, it has category leadership with its Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Document Cloud, and Adobe Experience Cloud, allowing the company large and expanding market opportunities. With that, ADBE stock is looking at gains of over 40% in the past year.

Last month, the company announced that it has completed the acquisition of Frame.io, a leading cloud-based video collaboration platform. Accordingly, skyrocketing demand for video means that video teams must create an ever-increasing volume of content in close collaboration with dispersed stakeholders. “With the growing importance of video, we’re proud to add Frame.io’s industry-leading, cloud-native workflow capabilities to Creative Cloud,” said Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president, Creative Cloud. “We are committed to enabling collaboration beyond Adobe’s applications to the growing number of third-party applications across the creative ecosystem, many of which Frame.io supports.” With this piece of information, is ADBE stock worth buying?

Amazon.com Inc.

Next up, we have Amazon.com, a multinational technology company with one of the biggest cloud computing services in the world, Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS provides on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments. Accordingly, this would help its users with computing power, database storage, content delivery of a wide array of other functionalities. Notably, it offers machine learning and serverless computing services for companies to accelerate their digitalization.

Recently, the company announced a partnership with International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) to extend the reach of a set of tools that oil companies use to manage different types of data. Some oil-producing countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia have no Amazon data centers but require companies to store their data within the country’s borders. Amazon and IBM working together would resolve this problem. Accordingly, by using IBM’s technology called OpenShift, oil companies can use the oil-industry cloud data tools in their privately owned data centers within their countries. In light of this partnership, would you consider adding AMZN stock to your list of enterprise software stocks?

MongoDB Inc.

Following that, we will be taking a look at MongoDB. In brief, it primarily develops and provides commercial support for its general-purpose NoSQL database of the same name. Through such databases, some of the biggest names in the tech world employ distributed data stores to meet their Big Data needs. Also, with MongoDB’s database being one of the most widely used platforms in this space, the company is no newcomer. For a sense of scale, MongoDB currently caters to over 29,000 customers across 100 countries worldwide. Even after year-to-date gains of over 60%, could MDB stock be worth watching?

Well, for one thing, the company does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Yesterday, the company rolled out its Atlas Data API (ADA). According to MongoDB, developers canquery MongoDB from their backend in any language, eliminating the need for additional drivers. In practice, this essentially provides developers with quicker access to the data they need to carry out tasks. Examples of such tasks include building data-centric microservices and integrating company apps with third-party services. All in all, MongoDB notes that it remains “hyper-focused on accelerating and simplifying how developers leverage their application data”. After considering all of this, would MDB stock be a top buy for you?

