Good News for Retirees: Social Security Payments Aren't Affected by the Government Shutdown

Key Points Social Security payments will continue on schedule during the government shutdown.

While local offices may remain open, some in-person services are not currently available.

The shutdown could also affect the 2026 COLA announcement.

With the federal government shut down until further notice, many Americans are wondering what that means for their day-to-day lives.

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers are furloughed, and most federal offices are either closed or providing only essential services. If you're receiving any type of government service -- such as Medicare or Social Security benefits -- the shutdown could impact you in some way.

The good news is that if you're receiving Social Security benefits, those payments will not be disrupted. However, there are a couple of other things you need to know about the shutdown and how it will affect Social Security.

Benefits will not be disrupted, but some services might

Both Social Security and Medicare have their own income streams, separate from the federal government's general fund. This allows them to continue most of their services during a shutdown, so those receiving retirement benefits, disability benefits, or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will continue collecting payments as usual.

Local offices will remain open for those who need in-person help, according to the Social Security Administration, but they will be providing reduced services. This includes things like applying for benefits, changing your address or other personal information, or getting a replacement Social Security card.

Some in-person services -- such as providing benefit verification letters or performing earnings record corrections -- will be unavailable until the government reopens. Even if the service you need is still available during the shutdown, be prepared for longer wait times as Social Security employees are stretched thin right now with reduced staff.

If you have an online account through mySocialSecurity, there are many services you can access without in-person help. For example, you can see benefit estimates, apply for benefits, or request a "proof of income" letter.

The COLA announcement could be delayed

Another hiccup with the government shutdown is that the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) announcement could be delayed.

The COLA is based on third-quarter inflation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The Social Security Administration averages Consumer Price Index values from July, August, and September, then compares that figure to the average from the same period the year prior. If this year's figure is higher, the percentage difference will be next year's COLA.

The Social Security Administration was set to announce the 2026 COLA in mid-October, following the release of the BLS' September inflation report on Oct. 15.

However, according to the Department of Labor's contingency plan, all but one of the BLS' 2,055 employees will be furloughed during the shutdown -- meaning that September's inflation report may not be published on time, depending on how long the shutdown lasts. Without that report, the Social Security Administration can't calculate the final COLA for 2026.

How long will the shutdown last?

Nobody knows when the government will resume funding. Historically, most shutdowns have only lasted a couple of weeks, but that doesn't necessarily mean this one will continue that trend. The most recent shutdown, which occurred during President Trump's first term in late 2018, was the longest on record, lasting 35 days.

In the meantime, it may be wise to create a mySocialSecurity account online, if you haven't already. While you shouldn't experience any disruption to your benefits, it can be helpful to know where to find information about your account if you can't reach anyone in your local office for the foreseeable future.

Also, while the Social Security Administration may not announce the next COLA as planned in a couple of weeks, forecasts from nonpartisan advocacy group The Senior Citizens League have estimated that the 2026 adjustment will land at 2.7%.

While this is only an estimate and not affiliated with the Social Security Administration, there's a good chance the actual COLA will be close to this figure based on inflation data so far this year. That could help you start planning your budget for 2026, even if the COLA is announced later than usual.

If you're feeling nervous about how the government shutdown will affect your retirement, that's normal. While there's still plenty of uncertainty around how long it might last, the good news is that it shouldn't affect your monthly payments.

