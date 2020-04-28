Good News on Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine Offers Hope

A vaccine developed by academic scientists at the University of Oxford is moving quickly into large clinical trials, giving investors a dose of optimism.

A vaccine developed by academic scientists at the University of Oxford is moving quickly into large clinical trials, giving investors a dose of optimism amid a grim landscape.

The vaccine effort, highlighted Monday in a New York Times article, is being run out of the British university’s Jenner Institute, which focuses on vaccine development. The laboratory began Phase 1 trials of the experimental vaccine on April 23, and said on April 24 that it planned to vaccinate 800 volunteers over the course of a month.

The New York Times reported that the lab plans to begin a Phase 2/3 trial in May that will include thousands more volunteers.

The Jenner effort is the highest-profile Covid-19 vaccine program being conducted in an academic lab. Other leading vaccine efforts come from biotech companies like Moderna (MRNA) and pharmaceutical firms like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Sanofi (SNY), and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

MilliporeSigma, a division of the German company Merck KGaA (MRK.Germany), said on April 14 that it would work on manufacturing the vaccine with Jenner. Oxford Biomedica (OXB) is also working on manufacturing the vaccine.

In a note on Monday, ISI analyst Josh Schimmer wrote that the quick time frame of getting the Jenner vaccine into large-scale trials was important because it helps provide information on correlates of protections for the virus, or signs that an individual is immune. Those are key for evaluating the effectiveness of future vaccines.

“This is really important, because moving quickly to assess a vaccine efficacy while COVID infections are still common can provide valuable information regarding Correlates of Protection,” Schimmer wrote. “If studies wait too long to start, and there aren’t major outbreaks left, it could be hard to establish the CoPs.”

Stocks rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 climbing 1.5%. On Tuesday morning, stocks climbed another 0.5%.

