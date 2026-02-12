Good News and Not-So-Good News for Social Security Recipients in 2026

Key Points

On the heels of a cost-of-living adjustment came a hike in the price of Medicare Part B.

Eligible seniors qualify for a larger tax deduction this year.

Tax refunds are expected to be larger than average for those 65 and older.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

2026 is shaping up to be a big year for Social Security recipients, with some welcome changes and some that are not so welcome. If you're not intimately familiar with the latest updates on Social Security, there's both good and not-so-good news.

Let's start with the not-so-good news, just to get it out of the way.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Not-so-good news: The government giveth and taketh away

The big reveal last October was a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security recipients. While few retirees could say that 2.8% was enough to keep pace with inflation, even fewer could pretend to be happy about what came next -- news that the cost of Medicare was going up.

On Nov. 14, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced that the cost of Medicare Part B, which covers doctor visits and outpatient care, would increase by 9.7%. Rather than paying $185 a month for the coverage, recipients would have $202.90 deducted from their Social Security benefits each month.

Let's say you've earned enough work credits to receive $2,000 per month in benefits. After the COLA, your benefit would be bumped to $2,056. Once you factor in the higher cost of Part B, that $56 increase would be slashed to $38, for an overall net gain of 1.9%. While receiving a COLA is better than nothing at all, 1.9% may not stretch quite as far as you need to catch up with inflation.

Good news: A sweet tax break for older Americans

If you're currently working on your taxes, you've seen the new tax break for people 65 and older. A new deduction reduces taxable income by up to $6,000 for eligible taxpayers, seriously cutting into the amount of tax they'll owe. If you're one of those eligible taxpayers, you may see a larger-than-usual tax refund this year.

To sweeten the pot even more, the standard deduction (the one anyone can take) increased this year. Here's how:

Standard Deduction Single or Married Filing Separately Married Filing Jointly or Surviving Spouses Heads of Household 2025 $15,750 $31,500 $23,625 2026 $16,100 $32,200 $24,150

If you meet the criteria, you can add $6,000 to the updated deduction amount. If you're married and you both meet the criteria, that's an extra $12,000.

Eligibility criteria

Most Americans aged 65 and older will qualify for the full $6,000 deduction, while some will receive less due to their incomes. Here's what it takes to be eligible:

You must have turned 65 on or before Dec. 31, 2025.

You must file as an individual, married couple filing jointly, surviving spouse, or head of household.

You can claim the deduction whether or not you itemize on your return.

For individual filers, the deduction is reduced if your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) exceeds $75,000. It's phased out entirely if your MAGI is $175,000 or more.

For couples filing jointly, the deduction is gradually reduced if your MAGI is $150,000, and completely phased out if your MAGI reaches $250,000.



If a grandparent or parent ever said to you, "You must learn to take the sweet with the sour," they knew what they were talking about. This year's tax news is an interesting mix of sweet and sour. That said, you shouldn't get used to this new senior deduction, as it's scheduled to run through the 2028 tax year only. In the meantime, there's no reason not to enjoy it.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.