The Good News and Bad News From ChargePoint's Q2 Results

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) was an easy company to root for and invest in amid the powerful, early hype surrounding electric vehicles (EV). As far as investing theses went, it had a rather simple one: The world needed EV charging infrastructure badly, and ChargePoint was one of few leaders with its network of 30,000 charging spots.

However, that investment thesis has been incredibly slow to play out for ChargePoint, and its second quarter results serve as another reminder of its challenges.

The good news

The news out of ChargePoint's second quarter wasn't all bad. Adjusted gross margins increased to 26%, which was a massive jump over the prior year's 3% and the third consecutive quarter of growth. Over those same three quarters, ChargePoint's GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of revenue declined, with the second-quarter metric checking in at 81%.

Another positive takeaway was that second-quarter subscription revenue came in at $36 million, which was good for 21% year-over-year growth. In a bid perhaps to raise investor confidence, management has implemented an action plan to create efficiencies while further reducing operating expenses.

The bad news

On the bad side of things, growth continues to be a challenge for the company. Second-quarter revenue clocked in at $108.5 million, down 28% from the prior year's $150.5 million and missing analysts' estimates. Much of that decline was driven by networked charging systems revenue, which posted a 44% decline compared to the prior year.

ChargePoint also announced plans to cut 15% of its workforce after posting slower growth. It's a more concerning trend when you consider that in September 2023 it already cut roughly 10% of its workforce. The reorganization is expected to result in restructuring costs of roughly $10 million.

Cash burn continues to be a primary concern with investors although the company does have cash and cash equivalents of $243.7 million, $150 million that remains undrawn in its revolving credit facility, and no debt maturing until 2028.

CHPT Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Questions remain

Another large concern facing ChargePoint is growing competition at a time of slow growth. Tesla is well known for its much larger collection of fast-charging ports (numbering more than 50,000), and after opening up its charging technology to other automakers, it has inked a number of partnerships and deals to license its North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports.

Further, recently Toyota became the eighth automaker to join Ionna, a young EV fast-charging network with plans to build 30,000 high-power fast-charging connectors. It's a concerning sign that automakers may prefer to build out their own networks in hopes of improving customer satisfaction and potentially generating their own slice of subscription revenue in the future.

The charging infrastructure addressable market is massive, but the second quarter was a reminder that growth may be much more challenging than the initial hype for ChargePoint led investors to believe.

Should you invest $1,000 in ChargePoint right now?

Before you buy stock in ChargePoint, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ChargePoint wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $708,348!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 16, 2024

Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.