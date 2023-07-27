Good News Abounds for Stocks; Can These Good Feelings Last?

Yesterday’s close saw the Dow record thirteen straight up days, the longest winning streak in more than thirty years, and that looks likely to extend to fourteen days after this morning’s GDP and jobless claims data. The numbers showed that, remarkably and somewhat counterintuitively, the U.S. economy grew by 2.4% last quarter. That represents an accelerating growth rate after Q1’s 2.0% read, despite the fact that the Fed has been hiking rates at every meeting this year with the exception of the pause last month.

Nor was economic growth in a rising rate environment the only good news over the last couple of days. Facebook parent Meta's (META) earnings were good enough to prompt a big jump in premarket trading this morning, and the fact that the upside surprise came mainly from their core digital advertising business says a lot of positive things about business confidence and the overall perception of the economic conditions by corporations.

Also on the earnings front, Mastercard's (MA) report sounded similar in some ways to Visa's (V), released on Tuesday. Both beat expectations for the quarter just ended, and both seem to expect transactions to continue on an upward trajectory. That is particularly important because they have such wide international coverage. After the good news from GDP, the biggest remaining threat to the U.S. economy could be from a global slowdown, but the results and views of the two major credit and debit card companies suggest that isn’t about to happen. Visa did initially lose ground yesterday due to the slower rate of growth, but it bounced back during the day as traders calculated that any rate of growth was admirable in the circumstances.

In addition, even as transactions increased, both companies saw a drop in average transaction size. That was mainly due to falling fuel prices, which means that it doesn’t tell us anything about core inflation in a global sense, but it does suggest that consumers are being hurt less by high prices than has recently been the case, which is a positive for consumer behavior over in the second half of the year.

So, we have a large tech company telling us that businesses are spending on digital ads again, and the two biggest credit and debit card companies telling us that consumer spending has been “resilient,” as Visa put it, and all of that at a time when growth is accelerating in the U.S. economy. Logically, then, everything in the garden is rosy, so why do I feel nervous about what the next couple of months will bring for stocks?

Well, my unease comes from two things.

First, the U.S. economy is not a super agile being that responds immediately to policy changes and tweaks. If you will forgive the somewhat cliched analogy, it is more akin to an aircraft carrier, where directional changes have to be made in advance and are not evident for some time. The Fed has been hiking rates consistently for over a year now and, at some point, that has to have an impact. I know that we started from zero and obviously there was a lot of slack in the economy, but over five hundred basis points in rate hikes have to slow things down at some point.

One could argue that it already has, but the market optimism is based on the fact that they haven’t slowed things down as much as feared. The problem with that, though, from a market perspective, is that all of the major indices are now just a few percentage points below where they were before the potential impact of rate hikes was priced in. That would make sense if there had been virtually no impact, but that isn’t the case. Growth has slowed, just by not as much as anticipated.

Still, the resilience in the market continues, and that is having another impact that worries me: there is now a growing consensus among analysts that we continue even higher. The few remaining bears are getting squeezed out and any experienced trader will tell you that when everyone agrees on the direction of something, caution is warranted. In fact, I was always taught that when that happens, the best place to be is on the other side of that trade.

Of course, none of this means that investors should be selling everything and going entirely to cash. That is almost never a good thing to do. But it does mean that trimming a few positions and keeping a bigger cash balance than the current market strength suggests may be a smart strategy once the boost from what has been a decent earnings season so far begins to fade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.