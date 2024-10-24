Good Natured Products Restructures with UK Investor

Good Natured Products (TSE:GDNP.H) has released an update.

Good Natured Products Inc. has entered into a binding agreement with UK-based turnaround investor Hilco Capital’s affiliate, HUK 149 Limited, as part of its restructuring efforts. This decision follows a strategic review process overseen by financial and legal advisors, deemed the best option for the company amid ongoing court proceedings.

