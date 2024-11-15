Good Natured Products Acquired, Shares Delisted

Good Natured Products (TSE:GDNP.H) has released an update.

Good Natured Products Inc., a leader in eco-friendly packaging, has been acquired by UK-based Hilco Capital’s affiliate, resulting in the redemption and cancellation of its common shares. The company’s shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange, and its operations will continue as usual despite the resignation of most board members. This move marks a significant restructuring under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

For further insights into TSE:GDNP.H stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.