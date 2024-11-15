News & Insights

Good Natured Products Acquired, Shares Delisted

November 15, 2024 — 06:40 pm EST

Good Natured Products (TSE:GDNP.H) has released an update.

Good Natured Products Inc., a leader in eco-friendly packaging, has been acquired by UK-based Hilco Capital’s affiliate, resulting in the redemption and cancellation of its common shares. The company’s shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange, and its operations will continue as usual despite the resignation of most board members. This move marks a significant restructuring under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

