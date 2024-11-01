Good Natured Products Acquired, Shares Delisted

Good Natured Products (TSE:GDNP.H) has released an update.

Good Natured Products Inc., a leader in eco-friendly packaging, has received court approval for its acquisition by Hilco Capital, with the transaction expected to close by mid-November. Shareholders will not receive payments or hold interests post-transaction, and the company’s shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange. Despite these changes, Good Natured aims to continue its operations and commitment to sustainability.

