Good Luck Finding an Apartment for Under $2K in These Priciest Cities for Renters

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the U.S. is now $1,499, Zumper reported. In most of the 100 major metro areas analyzed by Zumper, rent prices have actually declined or stayed the same month-over-month, but in 29 cities, rents are up. And in the most expensive cities for renters, the median rent for a one-bedroom ranges from $2,270 all the way up to $4,300 — even though rents have actually dropped year-over-year in some of these places.

Here’s a look at how much you’ll pay to rent in the 10 most expensive cities for renters.

10. Arlington, Virginia

9. Washington, D.C.

8. Los Angeles

7. San Diego

6. San Jose, California

5. Miami

4. San Francisco

3. Boston

2. Jersey City, New Jersey

1. New York

