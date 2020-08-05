Good Hemp Inks Distribution Deal With Beer Distributor For Hemp-infused Beverages

(RTTNews) - Good Hemp, Inc., the maker of Good Hemp Fizz and CannaHemp beverages, said it has entered into a distribution agreement with beer distributor Premium Brands of Northwest Arkansas to sell its hemp-infused beverages.

Under the terms of the deal, Premium Brands will distribute Good Hemp Fizz and CannaHemp throughout eleven counties in northwest Arkansas, servicing about 900 C-stores, grocers, and liquor stores.

Premium Brands is a family owned business that was established in 1984. The company currently has distribution agreements with MillerCoors, Corona, Yuengling, Pabst Brewing, Boston Beer, Mike's, Seagram's, Guinness and Heineken USA, in addition to other recognized brands.

"Hemp Infused beverages is a growing category, and we are excited to add a solid brand like Good Hemp Fizz and CannaHemp to our non-alcoholic portfolio. We look forward to working with the Good Hemp reps for a strong Labor Day rollout and building a long-term successful partnership in the territory," said Heath Sutherlin, GM at Premium Brands.

Good Hemp Fizz and Canna Hemp are functional carbonated beverages infused with natural flavors, organic caffeine, prebiotic fiber and hemp seed oil. Unlike other hemp-infused beverages that contain cannabidiol or CBD, Fizz and Canna Hemp are made with hemp seed oil.

Good Hemp 2oh! is a line of naturally flavored waters infused with 10mg of tetrahydrocannabinol-free or THC-free hemp extract and prebiotic fiber. It is available in six flavors - Strawberry Kiwi, Blueberry, Coconut Lime, Cucumbermint, Lemon Twist and Mango.

THC is a psychoactive compound in marijuana that induces the 'high' and hallucinogenic effect in the user.

Good Hemp beverages can also be purchased on the company's website and Amazon.

The hemp-infused beverage market is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2025, with a category average growth rate or CAGR of 18 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.